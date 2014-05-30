NEW YORK May 30 Fund investors worldwide poured
$6.3 billion into bond funds in the week ended May 28, marking
the 12th straight week of inflows into the funds, data from a
Bank of America Merrill Lynch Global Research report showed on
Friday.
Investment-grade bond funds attracted $9.2 billion in new
cash, although $7 billion of the inflows went into a single
fund, according to the report, which also cited data from
fund-tracker EPFR Global.
Funds that mainly hold U.S. Treasuries posted $5.1 billion
in outflows after attracting $2.6 billion in new cash over the
prior week. Floating-rate debt funds posted $400 million in
outflows, marking their seventh straight week of withdrawals.
Stock funds attracted a net $1 billion in inflows after
posting $7 billion in outflows the prior week. Stock mutual
funds posted $2.1 billion in outflows, while stock
exchange-traded funds attracted $3.1 billion in inflows.
European stock funds posted $200 million in outflows,
marking their first outflows after a record 47 straight weeks of
inflows.
(Reporting by Sam Forgione; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)