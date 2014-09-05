BRIEF-Enterprise Bancorp Q1 earnings per share $0.48
* Enterprise Bancorp, Inc. Announces first quarter 2017 net income of $5.6 million
NEW YORK, Sept 5 Investors worldwide poured $6.2 billion into stock funds in the week ended Sept. 3, marking their fourth straight week of inflows, data from a Bank of America Merrill Lynch Global Research report showed on Friday.
U.S.-focused stock funds attracted $5.8 billion of the net inflows, according to the report, which also cited data from fund-tracker EPFR Global. Emerging market equity funds attracted $700 million, marking their 13th straight week of inflows, their longest streak of net inflows since February 2013.
Bond funds attracted $2.1 billion in new cash, marking a fourth straight week of inflows, but their smallest over that period. Riskier high-yield bond funds posted $32 million in outflows, while funds that mainly hold U.S. Treasuries posted $1.4 billion in outflows. (Reporting by Sam Forgione)
April 20Visa Inc, the world's largest payments network operator, reported a 27 percent increase in quarterly adjusted profit on Thursday, as more people used its payments network.