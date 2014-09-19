NEW YORK, Sept 19 Investors worldwide pulled a
net $3.8 billion out of bond funds in the week ended Sept. 17,
marking their biggest withdrawals so far this year, data from a
Bank of America Merrill Lynch Global Research report showed on
Friday.
High-yield bond funds posted $3.2 billion in outflows,
marking their biggest withdrawals in six weeks, according to the
report, which also cited data from fund-tracker EPFR Global.
Floating-rate debt funds posted $800 million in outflows, while
investment-grade bond funds attracted $3.1 billion.
Stock funds attracted $5.5 billion in new cash, marking
their sixth straight week of inflows.
European stock funds posted $4.6 billion in outflows,
marking their biggest withdrawals since Aug. 2011.
(Reporting by Sam Forgione Editing by W Simon)