By Sam Forgione

NEW YORK, Sept 19 Investors worldwide pulled a net $3.8 billion out of bond funds in the week ended Sept. 17 on rising fears of an early rate hike from the Federal Reserve, data from a Bank of America Merrill Lynch Global Research report showed on Friday.

The outflows were the biggest so far this year, according to the report, which also cited data from fund-tracker EPFR Global. High-yield bond funds posted $3.2 billion in outflows, marking their biggest withdrawals in six weeks, while funds that mainly hold U.S. Treasuries posted $2.9 billion in outflows, their biggest in 13 weeks.

"There was definitely nervousness, because people see the Fed making baby steps toward what will ultimately kill the Treasury market, and that is rate hikes," said William O'Donnell, head U.S. Treasury strategist at RBS Securities.

The Fed renewed its pledge to keep interest rates near zero for a "considerable time" after a two-day policy meeting on Sept. 17. Interest rate projections, however, showed Fed officials expect rate hikes to eventually occur at a quicker pace than previously forecast.

Funds that hold floating-rate bank loans, which are protected from rising interest rates, posted $800 million in outflows, marking their 10th straight week of withdrawals.

"The credit quality of the companies that issue in the loan market is not nearly as good as it used to be," said Gershon Distenfeld, who manages more than $35 billion in high-yield strategies at AllianceBernstein in New York. "Defaults have been higher in bank loans for three straight years, and we think that's going to continue."

Funds that hold investment-grade corporate bonds, which sport higher-quality credit ratings than high-yield debt, remained a refuge with inflows of $3.1 billion, marking their 39th straight week of new cash. Emerging market debt funds attracted $100 million, marking their fourth straight week of modest inflows.

Stock funds attracted $5.5 billion in new cash, marking their sixth straight week of inflows and up from meager inflows of $41 million the prior week. The money flowed entirely into stock exchange-traded funds, which attracted $8.8 billion in new cash.

Stock mutual funds posted $3.2 billion in outflows. ETFs are thought to represent the behavior of institutional investors, while mutual funds are commonly purchased by retail investors. Funds that mainly hold U.S. stocks attracted $8.7 billion in new cash, with ETFs attracting all of the new cash, according to the report.

European stock funds posted outflows of $4.6 billion, marking their biggest withdrawals since Aug. 2011. Funds that specialize in UK stocks accounted for $1 billion of those withdrawals as concerns rose ahead of a Scottish independence referendum.

Emerging markets equity funds posted $1.1 billion in outflows, marking their first withdrawals in 15 weeks.

Precious metals funds posted $400 million in outflows, marking their fourth straight week of withdrawals. Gold prices fell more than 1 percent to fresh eight-month lows of $1,221.46 per ounce on Sept. 17 following the Fed's latest rate projections. (Reporting by Sam Forgione; Editing by W Simon and Meredith Mazzilli)