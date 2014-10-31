(Adds economist quote, further flow details)
NEW YORK Oct 31 Investors worldwide poured
$20.4 billion into stock funds in the week ended Oct. 29, the
largest in more than a year, data from a Bank of America Merrill
Lynch Global Research report showed on Friday.
U.S-focused stock funds worldwide posted $14.5 billion of
inflows, mostly via exchange-traded funds, the largest in 58
weeks, according to the report, which also cited data from
fund-tracker EPFR Global.
"Investors used the stock sell-off earlier this month as a
buying opportunity," said Scott Anderson, chief economist at
Bank of the West. "There are still a large number of investors
that have missed out on much of the stock market rally, or have
been under-invested in stocks."
With global bond yields as low as they are and a
strengthening dollar, the U.S. equity market has become "an even
more attractive place to park global assets," Anderson added.
"Relative strength in the U.S. economy only reinforces the
trend."
The U.S. economy grew at a 3.5 percent annualized rate
between July and September, the government said on Thursday.
Anderson said the gross domestic product growth figure "was
right in the sweet spot," well above the consensus estimate
looking for 3 percent and his firm's own estimate of 3.1
percent.
"There were respectable contributions from nearly all major
components of GDP, including consumer spending and business
investment, though both slowed from the second quarter's torrid
pace," he said.
European stock funds worldwide posted $2.1 billion of
inflows, their first inflows in 9 weeks. Emerging markets equity
funds worldwide posted $1.3 billion of inflows after three
straight weeks of outflows.
Investors' appetite for bond funds was on display again in
the latest week, with even risky high-yield "junk" bond funds
attracting their second week of inflows of $2.9 bilion.
Bond funds worldwide overall attracted $6.5 billion, marking
their sixth straight week of inflows.
That's despite the continuing outflows from floating-rate
debt funds worldwide, which are protected from rising interest
rates. They saw their 16th straight week of outflows with $400
million in the latest week.
