NEW YORK Jan 16 Investors worldwide poured $6.9 billion into bond funds in the week ended Jan. 14, marking their biggest inflows in nine weeks, data from a Bank of America Merrill Lynch Global Research report showed on Friday.

High-yield bond funds attracted $200 million for the first inflows in seven weeks, according to the report, which also cited data from fund-tracker EPFR Global. Funds that mainly hold U.S. Treasuries attracted $2.2 billion, their biggest inflows in 12 weeks.

Stock funds posted $2.7 billion in outflows, marking their second straight week of outflows this year. U.S.-focused stock funds posted $1.7 billion in outflows, while emerging market stock funds posted their ninth straight week of outflows, at $2.8 billion. (Reporting by Sam Forgione)