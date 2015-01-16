NEW YORK Jan 16 Investors worldwide poured $6.9
billion into bond funds in the week ended Jan. 14, marking their
biggest inflows in nine weeks, data from a Bank of America
Merrill Lynch Global Research report showed on Friday.
High-yield bond funds attracted $200 million for the first
inflows in seven weeks, according to the report, which also
cited data from fund-tracker EPFR Global. Funds that mainly hold
U.S. Treasuries attracted $2.2 billion, their biggest inflows in
12 weeks.
Stock funds posted $2.7 billion in outflows, marking their
second straight week of outflows this year. U.S.-focused stock
funds posted $1.7 billion in outflows, while emerging market
stock funds posted their ninth straight week of outflows, at
$2.8 billion.
(Reporting by Sam Forgione)