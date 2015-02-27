NEW YORK Feb 27 Investors worldwide poured $1.1 billion into emerging markets debt funds, marking their biggest weekly inflows since June of last year, and $2 billion into high-yield bond funds in the week ended Feb. 25, data from a Bank of America Merrill Lynch Global Research report showed on Friday.

The inflows into high-yield bond funds marked their fifth straight week of inflows, according to the report, which also cited data from fund-tracker EPFR Global. Emerging market stock funds attracted $300 million in new cash, marking their third straight week of inflows.

Stock funds overall attracted $4.9 billion to mark their third straight week of inflows, while bond funds overall attracted $6.9 billion to mark their eighth straight week of inflows. (Reporting by Sam Forgione; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)