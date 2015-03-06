NEW YORK, March 6 Investors worldwide poured $7.1 billion into stock funds in the latest weekly period ended March 4, while bond funds attracted $5.7 billion, data from fund-tracker EPFR Global showed on Friday.

The inflows into stock funds marked their fourth straight week of new demand, while the inflows into bond funds marked their ninth straight week of demand, according to data from EPFR and Bank of America Merrill Lynch Global Research.

Long-term U.S. government bond funds saw over six percent of their assets under management pulled out over the latest weekly period, according to EPFR. Money market funds posted outflows of more than $20 billion over the period, according to EPFR.

(Reporting by Sam Forgione)