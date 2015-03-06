BRIEF-Tamburi Investment Partners Q1 net profit up at EUR 18.5 million
* Q1 NET PROFIT EUR 18.5 MILLION VERSUS EUR 2.1 MILLION YEAR AGO
NEW YORK, March 6 Investors worldwide poured $7.1 billion into stock funds in the latest weekly period ended March 4, while bond funds attracted $5.7 billion, data from fund-tracker EPFR Global showed on Friday.
The inflows into stock funds marked their fourth straight week of new demand, while the inflows into bond funds marked their ninth straight week of demand, according to data from EPFR and Bank of America Merrill Lynch Global Research.
Long-term U.S. government bond funds saw over six percent of their assets under management pulled out over the latest weekly period, according to EPFR. Money market funds posted outflows of more than $20 billion over the period, according to EPFR.
(Reporting by Sam Forgione)
* Q1 NET PROFIT EUR 18.5 MILLION VERSUS EUR 2.1 MILLION YEAR AGO
BARI, Italy, May 11 Italy's economy minister sought to reassure his U.S. counterpart about the state of Italian banks on Thursday, telling him he expected the lenders' bad loans to fall "quite rapidly", an Italian official said.