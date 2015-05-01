NEW YORK May 1 Investors worldwide pulled $600 million out of funds that specialize in high-yield bonds in the week ended April 29, marking the biggest outflows from the funds in 14 weeks, data from a Bank of America Merrill Lynch Global Research report showed on Friday.

Bond funds overall attracted $5.2 billion to mark their 17th straight week of inflows, according to the report, which also cited data from fund-tracker EPFR Global. Treasury inflation-protected securities funds attracted their seventh straight week of inflows, at $300 million.

Stock funds posted $1.8 billion in outflows to mark their third straight week of investor withdrawals. Funds that specialize in Japanese shares attracted their 10th straight week of inflows, at $800 million. (Reporting by Sam Forgione; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)