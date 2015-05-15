NEW YORK May 15 Investors worldwide pulled $1.9
billion out of funds that mainly hold U.S. Treasuries in the
week ended May 13, marking the biggest outflows in 10 weeks,
data from a Bank of America Merrill Lynch Global Research report
showed on Friday.
Bond funds overall posted $16 million in outflows, marking
their first outflows in 19 weeks, according to the report, which
also cited data from fund tracker EPFR Global. Mortgage-backed
securities funds posted $48 million in outflows, their first in
30 weeks.
Stock funds attracted $1.9 billion to mark their first
inflows in five weeks.
(Reporting by Sam Forgione)