May 22 Investors worldwide pulled $8.5 billion out of funds that specialize in U.S. stocks in the week ended May 20, data from a Bank of America Merrill Lynch Global Research report showed on Friday.

The outflows came after the funds attracted $600 million in inflows the prior week. European stock funds got their first inflows in three weeks, at $3.2 billion, according to the report, which also cited data from fund-tracker EPFR Global.

Bond funds worldwide received $1.4 billion in the latest week after posting $16 million in outflows the prior week. (Reporting by Sam Forgione in New York; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)