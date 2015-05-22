May 22 Investors worldwide pulled $8.5 billion
out of funds that specialize in U.S. stocks in the week ended
May 20, data from a Bank of America Merrill Lynch Global
Research report showed on Friday.
The outflows came after the funds attracted $600 million in
inflows the prior week. European stock funds got their first
inflows in three weeks, at $3.2 billion, according to the
report, which also cited data from fund-tracker EPFR Global.
Bond funds worldwide received $1.4 billion in the latest
week after posting $16 million in outflows the prior week.
(Reporting by Sam Forgione in New York; Editing by Jeffrey
Benkoe)