(New throughout, adds further data, investor comment,
background on market performance)
By Sam Forgione
May 22 Investors worldwide pulled $8.5 billion
out of funds that specialize in U.S. stocks in the week ended
May 20 on appetite for cheaper share prices in Europe, data from
a Bank of America Merrill Lynch Global Research report showed on
Friday.
Investor aversion to U.S. shares returned after the funds
attracted a modest $600 million the prior week, which broke an
eight-week outflow streak.
Stock funds overall returned to outflows, with $600 million
pulled after $1.9 billion in inflows the prior week, according
to the report, which also cited data from fund-tracker EPFR
Global.
European stock funds got their first inflows in three weeks,
at $3.2 billion, while Japanese stock funds attracted $1.2
billion, their 13th straight week of new demand. Emerging market
stock funds attracted $900 million, their first inflows in five
weeks.
Bond funds attracted $1.4 billion in inflows after a
miniscule $16 million in withdrawals the prior week, which
marked the first outflows in 19 weeks. Funds that hold
inflation-protected U.S. Treasuries attracted their 10th
straight week of inflows, at $200 million.
High-yield bond funds attracted $300 million, their first
inflows in five weeks.
"There's a recognition that maybe the U.S. stock market has
gotten a little bit ahead of itself, and Europe hasn't," said
Clem Miller, portfolio manager at Wilmington International Funds
in Baltimore, Maryland, on the outflows from U.S. share funds.
The benchmark U.S. S&P 500 stock index rose 1.3
percent and hit record closing highs on multiple days over the
reporting period, while Europe's FTSEurofirst 300 index
of top regional shares rallied 2.8 percent.
Analysts have said that investors have poured cash into
European stock funds in recent weeks on the view that the
European Central Bank's 1-trillion euro stimulus program would
keep boosting share prices in the region.
ECB Executive Board member Benoit Coeure said during the
weekly period that the bank's asset buying would rise slightly
in May and June. Miller of Wilmington said that probably boosted
demand for European stock funds.
On the demand for TIPS funds, Miller said expectations of
higher inflation in Europe and Japan could be leading investors
into the funds, despite data on May 14 showing U.S. producer
price inflation fell in April.
"One can't forget that inflation is a global phenomenon," he
said.
(Reporting by Sam Forgione in New York; Editing by Jennifer
Ablan and David Gregorio)