NEW YORK, July 10 Chinese equity funds worldwide
posted record $13 billion inflows in the week ended July 8, data
from a Bank of America Merrill Lynch Global Research report
showed on Friday.
The inflows were concentrated in local-listed A-share
exchange-traded funds, according to the report, which also cited
data from fund-tracker EPFR Global. Stock funds overall
attracted $25.4 billion to mark their biggest inflows since last
December.
Bond funds posted $1.8 billion in outflows to mark their
fifth straight week of withdrawals. Funds that invest largely in
U.S. Treasuries attracted $200 million to mark their first
inflows in 11 weeks.
(Reporting by Sam Forgione; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)