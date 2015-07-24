NEW YORK, July 24 Investors worldwide poured $6 billion into funds that specialize in European shares in the week ended July 22, marking the biggest inflows into the funds in four months, data from a Bank of America Merrill Lynch Global Research report showed on Friday.

The inflows also marked the 10th straight week of cash commitments to the funds, according to the report, which also cited data from fund-tracker EPFR Global. Funds that specialize in U.S. shares posted $3.7 billion in outflows.

Stock funds overall attracted $1.7 billion to mark their third straight week of inflows. Bond funds overall attracted $5.5 billion to mark their biggest weekly inflows in three months.

(Reporting by Sam Forgione; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)