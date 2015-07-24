(Adds additional flow data, investor comment)

By Sam Forgione

NEW YORK, July 24 Investors worldwide poured $6 billion into funds that specialize in European shares in the week ended July 22 on expectations that monetary stimulus will continue to boost shares in the region, data from a Bank of America Merrill Lynch Global Research report showed on Friday.

The inflows marked the biggest into the funds in four months and their 10th straight week of cash commitments, according to the report, which also cited data from fund-tracker EPFR Global.

While European share funds attracted big inflows, funds that specialize in U.S. shares posted $3.7 billion in outflows, and emerging markets equity funds posted their second straight week of outflows, at $3.3 billion.

Precious metals funds, which mainly hold physical gold, posted $1.1 billion in outflows to mark their biggest investor withdrawals in four months, while bond funds attracted $5.5 billion to mark their biggest inflows in three months.

The inflows into European stock funds came as European markets cheered news that the European Central Bank was pressing ahead with its economic stimulus program, had agreed to more funding for Greek banks, and promised further action if needed.

"We probably have a reasonable period here where you're going to see continued QE (quantitative easing)" from the European Central Bank, said Jack Rivkin, chief investment officer at Altegris in La Jolla, California.

"I think we're going to see QE2 and QE3" in Europe, Rivkin said in reference to potential future ECB stimulus.

The ECB rolled out quantitative easing earlier this year to get the currency block out of deflation. Rivkin said expectations that the ECB's loose monetary policies would boost stock prices further led investors to favor European stock funds.

The outflows from precious metals funds follow gold's deep slump. The yellow metal is down more than 40 percent from its 2011 peak and crashing back toward $1,000.

"Gold is not necessarily an asset you want to own in the short term," Rivkin said. He cited a lack of inflation globally.

The inflows into bond funds likely showed safe-haven demand, partly on investors' belief that U.S. corporate earnings are not going to be robust, Altegris' Rivkin said.

Second-quarter S&P 500 earnings have been mixed, with 74 percent of companies so far beating analysts' profit expectations but just 52 percent surpassing revenue expectations, according to Thomson Reuters data.