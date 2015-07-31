(Adds more flow data)
By Sam Forgione
NEW YORK, July 31 Investors worldwide pulled
$1.2 billion out of precious metals funds in the week ended July
29 on expectations for higher U.S. interest rates and weakness
in Chinese shares, data from a Bank of America Merrill Lynch
Global Research report showed on Friday.
The outflows from the funds, which mainly invest in physical
gold, were the biggest over any week since December 2013,
according to the report, which also cited data from fund-tracker
EPFR Global.
Stock funds attracted only $200 million in inflows in their
fourth straight week of new demand, while bond funds posted $400
million in outflows, their first withdrawals in three weeks.
The outflows from precious metals funds came as spot gold
prices hit $1,077.00 an ounce, their lowest level in
5-1/2 years, on July 24.
Gold prices have suffered this year from expectations that
the U.S. Federal Reserve is on track to raise interest rates for
the first time in nearly a decade, which is expected to boost
demand for higher-yielding Treasuries at the expense of
non-yielding bullion.
A sudden, sharp rout across New York and Shanghai markets
intensified selling pressure on the yellow metal over the weekly
period. Chinese shares posted their biggest fall in eight years
on July 27, with Shanghai shares dropping 8.5 percent.
"Investors positioning for higher U.S. rates &
U.S. dollar by selling gold & credit and buying Japan & Europe
stocks," Bank of America Merrill Lynch strategists wrote in the
report.
Japanese stock funds attracted $1.8 billion in new cash
after posting $500 million in outflows over the prior week,
which had been their first outflows in eight weeks. European
stock funds attracted $2.9 billion in their 11th straight week
of inflows.
Those inflows came despite a 1.6 percent drop in the
FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares over the
weekly period, partly on the steep decline in Chinese stocks.
Chinese stock funds posted $1.2 billion in outflows in their
third straight week of withdrawals, according to EPFR Global
data. The outflows have come after record $13 billion inflows in
the first full week of July.
Funds that specialize in U.S. shares posted $2.2 billion in
outflows over the weekly period as the benchmark S&P 500
stock index slipped 0.3 percent.
