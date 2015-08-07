NEW YORK Aug 7 Investors worldwide poured $3.3
billion into funds that specialize in European shares in the
week ended Aug. 5 while pulling $4.3 billion out of funds that
specialize in U.S. shares, data from a Bank of America Merrill
Lynch Global Research report showed on Friday.
The inflows into European stock funds marked their 12th
straight week of inflows, while the outflows from U.S.-focused
stock funds marked their third straight week of withdrawals,
according to the report, which also cited data from fund-tracker
EPFR Global.
Stock funds overall attracted $700 million in new cash to
mark their fifth straight week of inflows. Bond funds attracted
$2 billion in new cash after posting $400 million in outflows
the prior week.
(Reporting by Sam Forgione; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)