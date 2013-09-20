(Adds details on flows, stock market performance)
NEW YORK, Sept 20 Investors poured a record $26
billion into stock funds worldwide in the week ended Sept. 18 as
global markets rallied on expectations that the U.S. Federal
Reserve would maintain its easy-money policies, data from a Bank
of America Merrill Lynch Global Research report showed on
Friday.
The inflows into stock funds were the biggest on records
dating back to 1992, according to Bank of America Merrill Lynch.
U.S. stock exchange-traded funds attracted $16.9 billion of the
total inflows, according to the report, which also cited data
from fund-tracking firms EPFR Global and Lipper.
U.S. shares surged to record highs on Wednesday, the last
day of the reporting period, after the Fed said it would
maintain the pace of its $85 billion in monthly bond purchases
and await more evidence of solid economic growth.
The Standard & Poor's 500 stock index and the Dow
Jones industrial average hit record highs on Wednesday.
Global equity markets also gained after former U.S. Treasury
Secretary Lawrence Summers on Sunday withdrew from consideration
to be the next Fed chairman.
A potential Summers nomination was viewed as less favorable
for the continuation of stimulus measures that have helped boost
the S&P 500 Index more than 20 percent this year.
Yields on benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury notes fell over
the week, and plunged 17 basis points to 2.69 percent following
the Fed decision. As yields fall, prices rise.
The MSCI world equity index rose 1.6 percent
over the reporting period, while the S&P 500 index rose 2.2
percent.
European stock funds pulled in $3.1 billion, the largest
inflows in more than two years, the report said. The
FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares rose 0.9
percent over the week.
Emerging market stock funds had inflows of $1.5 billion,
down from inflows of $2.6 billion in the previous week but
marking the second straight week of new demand for the funds.
The MSCI emerging markets equities index rose 0.9
percent over the week, partly in anticipation that the Fed would
maintain its stimulus. The Fed's stimulus program has kept
interest rates low, leading investors to seek higher income in
emerging market assets.
Investors poured $1.1 billion in new cash into Japanese
stock funds for the second straight week, despite the modest 0.6
percent rise in Japan's Nikkei average over the week.
Bond funds worldwide had outflows of $1.1 billion, the
eighth straight week of outflows from the funds. The outflows
came even as selling pressure on bonds tempered over the week on
expectations that the Fed would largely keep its bond-buying
program in place.
Earlier this month, on Sept. 5, the yield on the safe-haven
10-year U.S. Treasury note briefly rose above 3 percent, a level
not seen since July 2011.
Riskier high-yield junk bond funds attracted $2.1 billion in
new cash over the week, their largest inflows in eight weeks.
Junk bonds are viewed by many investors as a comparable
investment to stocks, and funds that hold them tend to attract
new demand alongside stock funds.
Emerging market debt funds had outflows of just $300
million, the smallest outflows from the funds in 16 weeks but
still marking the 17th straight week in which investors have
pulled cash out of the funds.
Commodities funds, which mainly invest in physical gold, had
outflows of $200 million in the week, ending four straight weeks
of inflows. The price of gold fell 1 percent last Friday and
almost 6 percent last week, its biggest weekly loss since the
second to last week of June.
Gold prices fell on the reduced likelihood of a U.S.
military strike on Syria.
(Reporting by Sam Forgione; Editing by James Dalgleish and John
Wallace)