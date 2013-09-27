NEW YORK, Sept 27 Investors in funds worldwide
poured $4.5 billion into bond funds in the latest week, marking
the biggest inflows in five months, data from a Bank of America
Merrill Lynch Global Research report showed Friday.
The flows into bond funds in the week to Sept. 25 reversed
outflows of $1.1 billion the previous week. Emerging market bond
funds attracted $600 million in new cash, marking the first
inflows in 18 weeks, according to the report, which also cited
data from fund-tracking firm EPFR Global.
Money market funds attracted $16 billion in new cash,
marking $68 billion in inflows over the past two months.
Investment-grade bond funds pulled in $1 billion in new
cash, marking their biggest inflow in 17 weeks. Stock funds,
meanwhile, had outflows of $1.5 billion, reversing the previous
week's record $26 billion inflows.