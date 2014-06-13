NEW YORK, June 13 Stock funds worldwide attracted $11.4 billion in the week ended June 11, marking the biggest inflows into the funds since February, data from a Bank of America Merrill Lynch Global Research report showed on Friday.

Emerging market equity funds attracted $2.3 billion in new cash, marking their biggest inflows in nine weeks, according to the report, which also cited data from fund-tracker EPFR Global. U.S.-focused stock funds attracted $5.1 billion, up from inflows of $1.2 billion over the prior week.

Bond funds attracted $1.6 billion in inflows, marking their smallest inflows in three months. Floating-rate debt funds posted $1.3 billion in outflows, marking their biggest withdrawals since August 2011. (Reporting by Sam Forgione; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)