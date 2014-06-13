(Adds additional fund flow data, analyst comments)
By Sam Forgione
NEW YORK, June 13 Fund investors worldwide
poured $11.4 billion into stock funds in the week ended June 11,
marking the biggest inflows into the funds since February after
the European Central Bank unveiled new stimulus measures, data
from a Bank of America Merrill Lynch Global Research report
showed on Friday.
The inflows came after the ECB cut interest rates to record
lows last Thursday, which lifted equities on both sides of the
Atlantic to record highs. Strong U.S. jobs data also boosted
investors' confidence in stocks, while bond funds attracted just
$1.6 billion in inflows.
"Investors who may have backed away a little from the market
looked to get back in," said Richard Sichel, who oversees $2
billion as chief investment officer of Philadelphia Trust Co.
The inflows into stock funds in the latest week reversed the
prior week's outflows of $2 billion.
Funds that specialize in European stocks attracted $2.6
billion, marking their biggest inflows in 16 weeks, according to
the report, which also cited data from fund-tracker EPFR Global.
U.S.-focused stock funds raked in $5.1 billion after attracting
just $1.2 billion the prior week.
The benchmark S&P 500 stock index rose 0.83 percent
over the week-long period ending Wednesday.
Emerging market equity funds attracted $2.3 billion in new
cash, marking their biggest inflows in nine weeks. Japanese
stock funds posted $900 million in outflows, meanwhile, marking
their biggest outflows in 13 weeks.
"Investors are developing a new interest in emerging
markets," said Alan Gayle, director of asset allocation at
RidgeWorth Investments in Atlanta, Georgia. "The strength in the
developed markets obviously has a positive effect on the
emerging market economies."
The latest strong U.S. data came when the Commerce
Department's non-farm payrolls report last week showed a solid
pace of hiring in May, returning employment to its pre-crisis
level.
The inflows into bond funds marked their weakest demand in
three months, according to the report.
St. Louis Federal Reserve Bank president James Bullard said
Monday that encouraging U.S. economic data could prompt him to
move forward his view on when rates should be raised. That
renewed focus on the risk of higher interest rates, or yields,
which move in inverse relationship to bond prices.
Floating-rate debt funds posted $1.3 billion in outflows,
marking their biggest withdrawals since August 2011. The funds,
which are protected from rising interest rates, posted outflows
despite the concerns of an earlier than expected Fed interest
rate hike.
The preference for stocks over bonds showed in inflows of
just $200 million into riskier high-yield bond funds, which
marked their lowest inflows in eight weeks. Some investors have
noted excessive prices on the bonds.
Precious metals funds posted $300 million in outflows,
marking their second straight week of outflows. On June 5, spot
gold fell toward a five-month low near $1,240 an ounce.
(Reporting by Sam Forgione; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and W
Simon)