NEW YORK, June 20 Fund investors worldwide
pulled $2.3 billion out of bond funds in the week ended June 18,
marking the first outflows from the funds in 15 weeks, data from
a Bank of America Merrill Lynch Global Research report showed on
Friday.
High-yield bond funds posted $700 million in outflows,
marking their first withdrawals in 19 weeks, according to the
report, which also cited data from fund-tracker EPFR Global.
Stock funds attracted $12.6 billion in new cash, marking
their biggest inflows since February. U.S.-focused stock funds
attracted $8.4 billion in inflows, while funds that specialize
in U.S. utilities stocks attracted a record $1.2 billion in
inflows.
