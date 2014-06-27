NEW YORK, June 27 Fund investors worldwide pulled $600 million out of stock funds in the week ended June 25, reversing the prior week's massive inflows of $12.6 billion, data from a Bank of America Merrill Lynch Global Research report showed on Friday.

Funds that specialize in European stocks posted $1.6 billion in outflows, marking their biggest outflows since May of last year, according to the report, which also cited data from fund-tracker EPFR Global.

Funds that specialize in U.S. stocks attracted $2 billion in new cash, down from inflows of $8.4 billion the prior week. Bond funds attracted $4.7 billion in inflows, reversing the prior week's outflows of $2.3 billion. (Reporting by Sam Forgione; Editing by James Dalgleish)