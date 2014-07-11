NEW YORK, July 11 Fund investors worldwide
poured $5.5 billion into stock funds in the week ended July 9,
marking their second straight week of inflows, data from a Bank
of America Merrill Lynch Global Research report showed on
Friday.
The inflows exceeded the prior week's $1.4 billion in
inflows. Funds that specialize in U.S. stocks attracted $600
million after posting outflows the prior week, according to data
from the report, which also cited data from fund-tracker EPFR
Global. Emerging markets stock funds attracted $1.4 billion to
notch their fifth straight week of inflows.
Bond funds attracted net inflows of $3.6 billion, marking
their third straight week of inflows. Investment-grade bond
funds attracted $3.2 billion, while riskier high-yield bond
funds saw no inflows after attracting $1.1 billion the prior
week.
