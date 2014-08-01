NEW YORK Aug 1 Investors worldwide pulled $4.4
billion out of high-yield junk bond funds in the week ended July
30, marking a third straight week of big withdrawals from the
funds, data from a Bank of America Merrill Lynch Global Research
report showed on Friday.
The latest outflows from funds that hold the riskier,
lower-rated debt brought withdrawals in the past three weeks to
$12 billion, according to the report, which also cited data from
fund-tracker EPFR Global.
Stock funds attracted $11.3 billion in new cash, marking
their biggest inflows in six weeks. Bond funds attracted $2.2
billion, marking their sixth straight week of inflows.
(Reporting by Sam Forgione; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)