By Sam Forgione and Jennifer Ablan
NEW YORK Aug 1 Investors worldwide pulled $4.4
billion out of high-yield junk bond funds in the week ended July
30, marking a third straight week of big withdrawals from the
funds, data from a Bank of America Merrill Lynch Global Research
report showed on Friday.
The latest outflows from funds that hold the riskier,
lower-rated debt brought withdrawals in the past three weeks to
$12 billion, according to the report, which also cited data from
fund-tracker EPFR Global.
The high-yield market, which typically moves in sympathy
with equities, has been on investors' radar after its multi-year
rally. High-profile investors have warned repeatedly this year
that junk securities were trading at lofty prices.
Dan Fuss, vice chairman of Loomis Sayles, said on Friday:
"The market's for sale - finally. In general, we aren't buying
the market as a whole. The things we like, I am afraid, are what
others like too."
Fuss said he expects junk bonds to come under pressure as
financial markets brace for more volatility as investors
re-adjust to a higher interest-rate environment. "We're watching
the high-yield market and waiting for specific items at specific
prices," said Fuss, who helps manage more than $221 billion.
Overall, bond funds attracted $2.2 billion, marking their
sixth straight week of inflows.
"Some people are just going to buy fixed income because it's
safe ... and also because they've lived through the credit
crisis and they have absolutely no interest in living through
that again," said Ray Ix, senior vice president at Mount Lucas
Management in Newtown, Pennsylvania.
Investors poured cash into stock funds, meanwhile, just
before U.S. stocks plummeted on Thursday on problems in overseas
economies and concerns about the possibility of an earlier than
expected Federal Reserve rate hike.
Stock funds attracted $11.3 billion in new cash, marking
their biggest inflows in six weeks. For their part, U.S.-focused
stock funds worldwide attracted $5.5 billion of inflows after
$7.6 billion of outflows in the prior week. Emerging market
stock funds worldwide posted $5.3 billion of inflows, the
biggest since January 2013.
David Donabedian, chief investment officer of private wealth
management firm Atlantic Trust, with $25.4 billion in assets
under management, said: "There has been an awful lot of cash on
the sidelines for an awful long time. We've seen an increasing
tendency for investors to want to put some of that to work in
stocks. There is rising confidence that the economic expansion
in the U.S. has legs."
On emerging markets equity inflows, he said: "It's more of a
value buy, since emerging markets until very recently have
lagged the U.S. market."
(Reporting by Sam Forgione and Jennifer Ablan; Editing by
Meredith Mazzilli and Tom Brown)