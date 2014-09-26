BRIEF-Banco BPM says 31.21 pct of 640 mln euro note buyback tendered
* 1.97 percent of 640 million euro subordinated note buyback tendered in period April 10 to April 14
NEW YORK, Sept 26 Investors worldwide poured $3.8 billion into bond funds in the week ended Sept. 24, marking their biggest inflows in four weeks, data from a Bank of America Merrill Lynch Global Research report showed on Friday.
The inflows reversed $3.8 billion in outflows the prior week, which were the biggest of 2014. High-yield bond funds posted $200 million in outflows, marking their fourth straight week of withdrawals, according to the report, which also cited data from fund-tracker EPFR Global.
Stock funds attracted $1.1 billion in new cash, marking their seventh straight week of inflows. U.S.-focused stock funds attracted $4.4 billion, while European stock funds posted $2.4 billion in outflows. Japanese stock funds posted $1 billion in outflows, their largest in six months. (Reporting by Sam Forgione; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
April 18 Peter Benoist, the former head of US distressed trading at Barclays, has set up Oakland Capital Partners to provide growth capital and management support to small businesses, according to sources.