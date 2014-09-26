NEW YORK, Sept 26 Investors worldwide poured $3.8 billion into bond funds in the week ended Sept. 24, marking their biggest inflows in four weeks, data from a Bank of America Merrill Lynch Global Research report showed on Friday.

The inflows reversed $3.8 billion in outflows the prior week, which were the biggest of 2014. High-yield bond funds posted $200 million in outflows, marking their fourth straight week of withdrawals, according to the report, which also cited data from fund-tracker EPFR Global.

Stock funds attracted $1.1 billion in new cash, marking their seventh straight week of inflows. U.S.-focused stock funds attracted $4.4 billion, while European stock funds posted $2.4 billion in outflows. Japanese stock funds posted $1 billion in outflows, their largest in six months. (Reporting by Sam Forgione; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)