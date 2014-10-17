(Adds economist quote, detail on flow figures; byline)
By Sam Forgione
NEW YORK Oct 17 Investors worldwide pulled a
net $5.7 billion out of European stock funds in the week ended
Oct. 15, their biggest weekly withdrawals on record, data from a
Bank of America Merrill Lynch Global Research report showed on
Friday.
"Europe's growth problems are immense," said Scott Anderson,
chief economist at Bank of the West. "The German growth engine
appears to be faltering at a time when Europe's economy remains
heavily dependent on solid growth continuing there."
Stock funds overall posted $2 billion in net outflows,
marking their third straight week of outflows, according to the
report, which also cited data from fund-tracker EPFR Global.
Emerging markets equity funds posted $2.3 billion in outflows,
marking their second straight week of withdrawals.
U.S.-focused stock funds attracted $8.1 billion, with
inflows into exchange-traded funds accounting for all of the new
cash while U.S.-focused stock mutual funds posted $3.2 billion
in outflows, according to the report.
Bond funds attracted $6.3 billion in net inflows, marking
their fourth straight week of inflows. Funds that mainly hold
U.S. Treasuries attracted $3.9 billion, marking their biggest
inflows in 10 weeks, while riskier high-yield bond funds posted
$2 billion in outflows, their seventh straight week of
withdrawals.
Flight to safety into U.S. Treasury bonds has been massive,
Anderson said. The 10-Year Treasury yield traded below 2.0
percent for brief periods on Wednesday and Thursday for the
first time since May 21, 2013, before former Federal Reserve
chairman Ben Bernanke signaled the Fed was planning to reduce
its monthly asset purchases.
"Markets are clearly concerned about the growth and
inflation outlook for Europe, and trying to gauge the
implications for the U.S. economy, inflation, and Fed monetary
policy," he said. High-yield corporate bond spreads widened out
to 5.08 percentage points this week, up from a modest 3.35
percentage points as recently as June. It is the highest
credit-risk spread on these securities in over a year, Anderson
noted.
The insatiable appetite for yield in high-quality
fixed-income was still apparent with investment-grade bond funds
attracting $5.6 billion in new cash. Floating-rate debt funds,
which are protected from rising interest rates, posted $1
billion in outflows, marking their 14th straight week of
outflows.
(Reporting by Sam Forgione Editing by Jennifer Ablan and David
Gregorio)