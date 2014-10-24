NEW YORK Oct 24 Investors worldwide poured
$10.5 billion into bond funds in the week ended Oct. 22, marking
a fifth straight week of inflows, data from a Bank of America
Merrill Lynch Global Research report showed on Friday.
High-yield bond funds attracted $1.6 billion, marking their
first inflows in eight weeks, according to the report, which
also cited data from fund-tracker EPFR Global.
Funds that mainly hold U.S. Treasuries attracted $4.9
billion, their biggest inflows in 37 weeks.
Stock funds posted $8.6 billion in outflows, marking a
fourth straight week of withdrawals. European stock funds posted
$2.2 billion in outflows, their eighth straight week of outflows
and coming after record $5.7 billion withdrawals the prior week.
U.S.-focused stock funds posted $7.8 billion in outflows,
mostly via exchange-traded funds, after attracting $8.1 billion
in inflows the prior week. Japanese stock funds attracted $3.2
billion, marking their biggest inflows in 27 weeks.
(Reporting by Sam Forgione; Editing by W Simon and Bernadette
Baum)