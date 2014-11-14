(Adds more flow data, investor quote)

By Sam Forgione

NEW YORK Nov 14 Investors worldwide pulled $3.8 billion out of Japanese stock funds in the week ended on Wednesday, marking their biggest outflows since May 2010, data from a Bank of America Merrill Lynch Global Research report showed on Friday.

Stock funds overall attracted $7 billion, marking the third straight week of inflows. Exchange-traded funds investing in stocks got all of the new cash, with inflows of $12 billion, while $5 billion flowed out of equities mutual funds, according to the report, which also cited data from fund-tracker EPFR Global.

U.S.-focused stock ETFs drew $12 billion in new cash, the data showed. Besides the outflows from Japanese stock funds, European stock funds posted $2.2 billion in withdrawals.

The outflows from Japanese stock funds came even though Japan's Nikkei average closed at a seven-year high over the week on the prospect of a delay in the country's planned sales tax hike.

The Bank of Japan's surprise move in late October to expand its already aggressive stimulus had also lifted Japanese stocks in the prior week.

Still, investors in Japanese stock funds were not appeased.

"The sentiment in Japan has not been that great, and that is why we are seeing the BoJ with these measures," said Voya Investment Management portfolio manager Martin Jansen.

The inflows into stock funds overall showed a continuation of momentum after $37.5 billion in total new money over the prior two weeks, a one-year record.

The benchmark U.S. S&P 500 stock index hit record closing highs and rose 0.7 percent over the latest week.

Bond funds attracted $7.5 billion in new cash, marking their eighth straight week of inflows despite a flat return from the benchmark Barclays U.S. Aggregate Bond Index over the period.

Investment-grade corporate bond funds attracted $7.1 billion. Investors also favored riskier debt and committed $900 million to high-yield bond funds, marking their fourth straight week of inflows.

Funds that mainly hold safe-haven U.S. Treasuries posted $1.6 billion in withdrawals, their biggest in eight weeks. Investors also pulled $200 million from funds that hold inflation-protected Treasuries, in their 10th straight week of outflows. (Reporting by Sam Forgione; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe and Lisa Von Ahn)