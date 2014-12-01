Dec 1 Investors worldwide have poured $204
billion into bond funds year to date, easily surpassing inflows
of $121 billion into stock funds, a Bank of America Merrill
Lynch Global Research report showed on Monday.
For the latest week, high-yield bond funds posted $300
million of inflows in the holiday-shortened week and emerging
market debt funds attracted $500 million, according to the
report, which also cited data from fund-tracker EPFR Global.
Japanese stock funds worldwide attracted $500 million of
inflows, after $1.2 billion of inflows the previous week.
BofA noted that since 2006, $960 billion have flowed into
equity exchange-traded funds versus $813 billion of redemptions
from equity mutual funds.
(Reporting by Jennifer Ablan; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)