(Adds economist quote, background, byline)
By Jennifer Ablan
NEW YORK Dec 1 Investors worldwide have poured
$204 billion into bond funds year to date, easily surpassing
inflows of $121 billion into stock funds, a Bank of America
Merrill Lynch Global Research report showed on Monday.
For the latest week, high-yield bond funds posted $300
million of inflows in the holiday-shortened period and emerging
market debt funds attracted $500 million, according to the
report, which also cited data from fund-tracker EPFR Global.
The robust appetite for funds invested in fixed-income
securities will continue into the new year, given the risk of a
recession in Europe, renewed recession in Japan and
disappointing growth in China.
"Investor demand for global bonds funds has remained keen as
deflation concerns grow, and investors anticipate additional
central bank quantitative easing in Europe and Japan," said
Scott Anderson, chief economist at Bank of the West.
"At the same time, sovereign bond issuance is down,
intensifying the competition for higher-yielding bonds today.
Moreover, aggressive rate hikes from the Federal Reserve this
coming year is looking less likely, given the lack of
inflationary pressures in the United States."
Japanese stock funds worldwide attracted $500 million of
inflows, after $1.2 billion of inflows the previous week. On
Oct. 31, the Bank of Japan shocked global financial markets by
expanding its massive stimulus spending in an admission that
economic growth and inflation have not picked up as much as
expected after a sales tax hike in April.
In the latest reporting week, money market funds bled over
$10 billion of outflows, while equities had $6.4 billion of
inflows. BofA said there was another week of divergence between
$9.4 billion of exchange-traded fund inflows and $3 billion
mutual fund redemptions.
BofA noted that since 2006, $960 billion have flowed into
equity ETFs versus $813 billion of redemptions from equity
mutual funds. ETFs are thought to reflect the behavior of
institutional investors, while mutual funds are commonly
purchased by retail investors.
(Reporting by Jennifer Ablan; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)