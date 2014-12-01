(Adds economist quote, background, byline)

By Jennifer Ablan

NEW YORK Dec 1 Investors worldwide have poured $204 billion into bond funds year to date, easily surpassing inflows of $121 billion into stock funds, a Bank of America Merrill Lynch Global Research report showed on Monday.

For the latest week, high-yield bond funds posted $300 million of inflows in the holiday-shortened period and emerging market debt funds attracted $500 million, according to the report, which also cited data from fund-tracker EPFR Global.

The robust appetite for funds invested in fixed-income securities will continue into the new year, given the risk of a recession in Europe, renewed recession in Japan and disappointing growth in China.

"Investor demand for global bonds funds has remained keen as deflation concerns grow, and investors anticipate additional central bank quantitative easing in Europe and Japan," said Scott Anderson, chief economist at Bank of the West.

"At the same time, sovereign bond issuance is down, intensifying the competition for higher-yielding bonds today. Moreover, aggressive rate hikes from the Federal Reserve this coming year is looking less likely, given the lack of inflationary pressures in the United States."

Japanese stock funds worldwide attracted $500 million of inflows, after $1.2 billion of inflows the previous week. On Oct. 31, the Bank of Japan shocked global financial markets by expanding its massive stimulus spending in an admission that economic growth and inflation have not picked up as much as expected after a sales tax hike in April.

In the latest reporting week, money market funds bled over $10 billion of outflows, while equities had $6.4 billion of inflows. BofA said there was another week of divergence between $9.4 billion of exchange-traded fund inflows and $3 billion mutual fund redemptions.

BofA noted that since 2006, $960 billion have flowed into equity ETFs versus $813 billion of redemptions from equity mutual funds. ETFs are thought to reflect the behavior of institutional investors, while mutual funds are commonly purchased by retail investors. (Reporting by Jennifer Ablan; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)