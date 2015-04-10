NEW YORK, April 10 Investors worldwide poured
$3.9 billion into European stock funds in the week ended April
8, marking the 13th straight week of inflows into the funds,
data from a Bank of America Merrill Lynch Global Research report
showed on Friday.
Stock funds overall attracted just $200 million in new cash,
marking their first inflows in three weeks. Funds that
specialize in U.S. shares posted $5.5 billion in outflows to
mark withdrawals in seven of the past eight weeks, according to
the report, which also cited data from fund-tracker EPFR Global.
Bond funds attracted $7.2 billion, marking their 14th
straight week of inflows. High-yield bond funds attracted $2.1
billion, marking their biggest inflows in five weeks.
(Reporting by Sam Forgione; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)