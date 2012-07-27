By Sam Forgione
| NEW YORK, July 27
NEW YORK, July 27 Investors' distaste for risk
was on display in the latest week as stock funds globally
suffered net outflows of $10.7 billion, the largest since
November, on worsening conditions in Europe, data from EPFR
Global showed.
So far this year, those equity funds -- which include
exchange-trade funds -- have seen investors pull a net $31.4
billion, EPFR added. In comparison, bond funds globally have
taken in $223.2 billion so far this year versus an inflow of
$115.2 billion during the comparable period last year.
Last November, stock funds globally bled net $15.6 billion
in a single week.
For their part, bond funds globally had inflows of $3.7
billion in the week ended July 25, down from inflows of $4.7
billion. U.S. bond funds came out ahead with $3.12 billion in
inflows, up slightly from the previous week's inflows of $3.08
billion. The hunt for yield sent high-yield "junk" bond inflows
up to $2.21 billion, compared to inflows of $1.32 billion the
previous week.
"The news in Europe continued to deteriorate in every
respect," said Jim Awad, managing director at Zephyr Management.
The benchmark S&P 500 fell 2.54 percent over the
period, while the MSCI world equity index fell
about 3 percent as Spanish borrowing costs soared and concerns
that Greece may not be able to repay its debts weighed on
markets.
The reporting period, ending on Wednesday, did not include
European Central Bank President Mario Draghi's comments on
Thursday that the bank would target high sovereign bond yields,
which elevated the S&P 500 to 1.65 percent.
Institutional investor redemptions from exchange-traded
funds led to outflows of $8.82 billion from U.S. equity funds.
"We've broken to all-time lows on the long U.S. government
bond yield- that was a pretty important technical resistance,"
said Michael Jones, chairman and chief investment officer of
Riverfront Investment Group, with regard to the exchange-traded
fund outflows.
Besides the ETF outflows, actively managed stock funds had
outflows of $267 million. Despite the net outflows from stock
funds, funds that target dividend stocks were a bright spot and
attracted net inflows of $858 million, which EPFR Global's
director of research Cameron Brandt attributed to the hunt for
yield.
Emerging market equity funds continued to lose money, though
at a lesser degree from the previous week, with outflows of $104
million compared to the previous week's outflows of $801
million.
Money market funds, which fluctuate on a weekly basis, saw
inflows of $7.96 billion globally compared to outflows of $10.56
billion the previous week.
EUROPE AND SECTOR-SPECIFIC FUNDS
European bond funds saw outflows of $117 million, reversing
the previous week's inflows of $256 million.
European stock funds also lost money, albeit at an improved
pace, with outflows of $154 million compared to outflows of $308
million the previous week.
"The primary sense of desperation came as a result of the
accelerating borrowing costs, and that just exasperated the
level of despair," said Jeff Sica, chief investment officer of
Sica Wealth Management.
All sector-specific stock funds lost money. Energy stock
funds had outflows of $826 million, reversing the previous
week's inflows of $418 million, and commodities funds lost $815
million.
"People have become disillusioned with stocks due to all of
the scandals in the financial industry ... and the fact that
stocks have been highly volatile," said Zephyr Management's
Awad.