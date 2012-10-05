By Sam Forgione
| NEW YORK
NEW YORK Oct 5 The year-long rally in junk
bonds hit a bump in the road this past week, with investors
beginning to show concern about high-yield debt valuations,
analysts said.
Fund tracking firm EPFR Global reported Friday that
investors pulled $410 million out of junk bond funds, the first
outflows from high-yield debt funds in 17 weeks.
Michael Jones, chief investment officer of RiverFront
Investment Group, said investors are beginning to worry about
the valuations on high-yield bonds and whether they are taking
on too much risk.
The retreat from junk bonds comes at a time when investors
are searching for higher-yielding assets in the wake of the
Federal Reserve's move to push down borrowing costs by buying up
$40 billion in mortgage securities a month. But the outflows may
indicate that, in searching for yield, investors are still being
discriminating in their buying.
Investors "are not ready to make the massive,
the-world-is-OK trade," said Colleen Denzler, global head of
fixed income strategy at Janus Capital Group, with over $152
billion in assets.
That may explain why U.S.-focused stock funds saw $3.37
billion in outflows in the period ending Oct. 3, according to
EPFR. And U.S. bond funds that don't invest mainly in junk bonds
took in $2.54 billion in new money.
Globally, bond funds took in $5.53 billion during the
period.
The outflows from stock funds came even as the benchmark S&P
500 's rose 1.23 percent during the reporting period. O n
Friday, the benchmark 10-Treasury note was yielding
1.7288 percent.
But investors didn't abandon the appetite for risk and yield
altogether.
Emerging market bond funds took in $1.05 billion in new
money. And bond funds that hold risky European bonds attracted a
modest $287 million.
The yield and performance of emerging markets bond funds
continue to drive inflows, said Jeffrey Rosenberg, chief
investment strategist for fixed income at BlackRock Inc.
The Barclay's Capital Global Emerging Markets Index is up
15.09 percent for the year, according to Lipper.
The choppy asset allocations reflect continuing concern
about the strength of the U.S. economic recovery and the ability
of Spain and other European nations to deal with their fiscal
woes.
On Friday, the news from the U.S. Department of Labor that
the nation's unemployment rate dropped to 7.8 percent, a near
four-year low, could provide a lift to investor confidence in
coming weeks.
In intraday trading following the release of the jobs
numbers, the yield on the 10-U.S. Treasury rose to 1.73 percent,
up from 1.63 percent earlier in the week. The jump in the yield
is an indication that some investors believe a stronger U.S.
economy could lead to more inflation.
But not all analysts are convinced the better-than-expected
jobs numbers will have much lasting impact on investors.
"While that's an improvement, it's just not as big of an
improvement in the labor market that the headline decline would
otherwise suggest," said Rosenberg of BlackRock, who pointed out
that participation rates remain low and that part-time jobs
accounted for much of the improvement.