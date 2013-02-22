Feb 22 Fund investors worldwide turned positive
on higher-yielding assets in the latest week, yanking $32
billion in money market funds and pouring $8.58 billion in
equity funds, data from EPFR Global showed on Friday.
Funds that hold U.S. stocks enjoyed net inflows of $2.24
billion, up from last week's outflows of $3.62 billion in the
week ended Feb. 20, the fund-tracking firm said.
Cameron Brandt, director of research at the firm, told
Reuters that he estimates roughly $12 billion of outflows from
money market funds found their way into higher-yielding assets
including equities and high-yield "junk" bond funds.