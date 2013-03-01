NEW YORK, March 1 Fund investors worldwide
soured on emerging market stocks for the first time in over five
months and opted for U.S. bonds in the latest week as global
concerns shook markets, data from EPFR Global showed on Friday.
Investors pulled $1.07 billion from emerging market stock
funds in the week ended February 27, the fund-tracking firm
said. Those were the first outflows from the funds since early
September, the firm added.
Funds that hold U.S. stocks also saw a drop in demand as
investors redeemed $411 million from the funds. That marked a
reversal from the prior week's inflows of $2.24 billion.
The pullback from emerging market and U.S. stock funds led
to net inflows of just $1.2 billion into stock funds worldwide,
the weakest turnout for the funds since investors redeemed in
mid-November of last year.
Funds that hold a variety of global stocks took in over $2
billion in new cash, accounting for most of the net inflows into
stock funds.
Bond funds benefited from the light demand for stock funds.
Funds that hold U.S. bonds attracted $3 billion in new cash, the
most since mid-January and accounting for a large chunk of the
$4.68 billion into bond funds worldwide.
Like their stock counterparts, emerging market bond funds
saw a drop in demand with just $684 million flowing into the
funds, the least since late December of last year.
High-yield "junk" bond funds attracted $287 million in new
money, up modestly from the prior week's inflows of $135 million
and marking the second straight week of inflows into the funds.
The recent inflows marked a rebound from outflows in the first
two weeks of February.