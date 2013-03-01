NEW YORK, March 1 Fund investors worldwide soured on emerging market stocks for the first time in over five months and opted for U.S. bonds in the latest week as global concerns shook markets, data from EPFR Global showed on Friday.

Investors pulled $1.07 billion from emerging market stock funds in the week ended February 27, the fund-tracking firm said. Those were the first outflows from the funds since early September, the firm added.

Funds that hold U.S. stocks also saw a drop in demand as investors redeemed $411 million from the funds. That marked a reversal from the prior week's inflows of $2.24 billion.

The pullback from emerging market and U.S. stock funds led to net inflows of just $1.2 billion into stock funds worldwide, the weakest turnout for the funds since investors redeemed in mid-November of last year.

Funds that hold a variety of global stocks took in over $2 billion in new cash, accounting for most of the net inflows into stock funds.

Bond funds benefited from the light demand for stock funds. Funds that hold U.S. bonds attracted $3 billion in new cash, the most since mid-January and accounting for a large chunk of the $4.68 billion into bond funds worldwide.

Like their stock counterparts, emerging market bond funds saw a drop in demand with just $684 million flowing into the funds, the least since late December of last year.

High-yield "junk" bond funds attracted $287 million in new money, up modestly from the prior week's inflows of $135 million and marking the second straight week of inflows into the funds. The recent inflows marked a rebound from outflows in the first two weeks of February.