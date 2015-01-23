NEW YORK Jan 23 Investors worldwide pulled $4.9 billion out of stock funds in the week ended Jan. 21, marking the third straight week of outflows since the start of the year, according to data from EPFR Global and Bank of America Merrill Lynch.

Bond funds attracted $5.6 billion, marking their third straight week of inflows in the new year, the data showed. Low-risk money market funds attracted over $18 billion in new cash after investors pulled $8.4 billion from the funds the prior week, the data showed. (Reporting by Sam Forgione, editing by G Crosse)