NEW YORK Jan 30 Investors worldwide poured $3.8
billion into stock funds in the week ended Jan. 28, marking the
first inflows in four weeks, according to data from EPFR Global
and Bank of America Merrill Lynch.
Bond funds worldwide, meanwhile, attracted $10.1 billion
over the weekly period, the largest since October 2014, the data
showed on Friday. The inflows into stock funds were all in
exchange-traded funds, largely traded by institutional investors
including hedge funds.
Precious metal funds worldwide posted $900 million of
inflows over weekly period, the largest two-week inflows since
September 2012, according to the EPFR and BofA data.
