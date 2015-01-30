(Adds quotes on inflows at bond and precious metal funds)
NEW YORK Jan 30 Investors worldwide poured $3.8
billion into stock funds in the week ended on Wednesday, marking
the first inflows in four weeks, according to data released on
Friday by EPFR Global and Bank of America Merrill Lynch.
Bond funds worldwide, meanwhile, attracted $10.1 billion
over the week, the most since October, the data showed.
The inflows into stock funds were all in exchange-traded
funds largely traded by hedge funds and other institutional
investors.
"Global monetary easing has opened the floodgates of
liquidity and given investors the green light to expand their
holdings on long-term bonds," said Bank of the West Chief
Economist Scott Anderson.
Precious metal funds worldwide posted $900 million of
inflows, according to the EPFR and BofA data. In the past two
weeks, they had their strongest performance since September
2012.
The inflows came after the Swiss National Bank abandoned its
three-year old cap at 1.20 francs per euro in mid-January.
"Gold back in fashion following brutal break of Swiss
franc-euro peg," wrote Michael Hartnett, chief investment
strategist, and Brian Leung, investment strategist, of Bank of
America Merrill Lynch.
Hartnett and Leung said the "risk-on winners" in the latest
week included European equities funds, which had their strongest
inflows since December 2013 at $5.1 billion, and high-yield bond
funds, with their largest inflows since Oct. 13.
They said emerging market equity funds posted their first
week of inflows in 11 weeks.
