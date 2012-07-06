NEW YORK, July 6 Investors showed a continued p reference for junk bond funds in the week leading up to the July 4th holiday, data from EPFR Global showed on Friday.

High-yield bond funds took in $1.7 billion during the period. And in the search for higher yielding securities, investors withdrew more than $2 billion from U.S. investment grade corporate bond funds, EPFR Global Director of Research Cameron Brandt said.

Overall, bond funds around the world saw net inflows of $1.54 billion during the period, trailing the previous week's inflows of $4.74 billion.

Junk bond funds are "an equity proxy in the debt space," said John Stoltzfus, chief market strategist at Oppenheimer and Co Inc, and "offer current yield with the potential for capital gains as credit quality improves."

The flow of money into higher yielding assets came after a spate of optimism in the markets over some progress made by European leaders to help the region's struggling banks. The S&P 500 rose 3.16 percent and world stocks rose 4.1 percent over the period.

Low yields also may have led investors to pull a one-week record of $15.4 billion from European money market funds, according to EPFR. Overall, money market funds saw redemptions of $21.54 billion.

The hefty withdrawals from European money market funds came before the European Central Bank cut its benchmark interest rate to a record low on Thursday.

Stock funds had net inflows of $8.93 billion, but all of that new money came from institutional investors moving into U.S. exchange-traded funds, Brandt said.

By contrast, actively-managed equity funds saw net outflows of $2.3 billion over the period. EPFR said U.S.-based stock funds accounted for about half of the outflows.

EMERGING MARKETS

Emerging market debt saw inflows of $874 million. Meanwhile, emerging market stock funds took in $414 million in new money, reversing outflows of $262 million the previous week.

Stoltzfus of Oppenheimer and Co said that emerging markets benefit from increased credit ratings and promising growth.

European stock funds saw inflows of $318 million over the period. European stocks "are undervalued," said Charles Nenner, president of the Charles Nenner Research Center.

"Everybody expects the worst, so if there's anything reasonably positive, then it will be very positive for this market," he said, adding that Dutch and German stocks were particularly appealing.