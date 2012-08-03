By Sam Forgione
| NEW YORK
NEW YORK Aug 3 Lower risk U.S. bond funds once
again reigned supreme on growing concerns over policy actions,
or lack thereof, to bolster faltering economies, data from EPFR
Global showed on Friday.
Investors played defense ahead of Federal Reserve and
European Central Bank meetings this week.
In the most recent reporting period ended Aug. 1, U.S. bond
funds took in more than $4.07 billion in new money, while
actively managed U.S. stock mutual funds had $2.7 billion in
redemptions.
It was the 39th straight week that investors put more money
into U.S. bond funds than they took out, said Cameron Brandt,
director of research for mutual fund research firm EPFR.
"The uncertainty within Europe created that flight to safety
in the U.S. bond market" in the latest week, said Robert
Francello, head of equity trading for Apex Capital in San
Francisco.
On Thursday, the ECB indicated that it might provide
additional economic stimulus, but it might take weeks to
materialize.
Adding to that was German Economy Minister Philipp Roesler's
opposition to granting a banking license to the euro zone's new
bailout fund, said Oliver Pursche, president of Gary Goldberg
Financial Services in Suffern, New York.
"Investors are more apt to believe negative comments coming
out of Germany than positive comments coming out of the ECB,"
Pursche said.
Fed officials held off more economic stimulus for now, but
gave a strong signal that they would act if there was further
deterioration of the U.S. labor market.
High-yield "junk" bonds attracted net new money but not as
much as the previous week. Junk bond funds absorbed $1.43
billion in new money, down from the previous week's inflows of
$2.21 billion.
The $2.7 billion taken out of actively-managed U.S. stock
funds was an eight-week high, according to EPFR Global's Brandt.
TIMING IS EVERYTHING
The S&P 500 rose 2.78 percent during the week, while
the MSCI world equity index was up 4.05 percent.
The reporting period, which ended on Wednesday, does not include
Friday's report of a 163,000 increase in nonfarm payrolls in
July and an uptick in the unemployment rate to 8.3 percent.
Despite market gains during the period, the volume of
selloffs in the stock market continue to outpace that of buying,
said Pursche.
U.S. equity funds still had inflows of $4.92 billion, but
they were on account of institutional investor moves into
exchange-traded funds, EPFR Global's Brandt said.
European funds also took a beating in the run-up to the
central bank meeting, with European stock funds losing $867
million, the most in seven weeks, and European bond funds losing
$263 million.
Money market funds saw hefty outflows of $11.72 billion
compared with inflows of $7.96 billion the previous week.
EMERGING MARKETS, SECTOR-SPECIFIC FUNDS
Emerging market stock funds attracted $1.52 billion in new
money, a 24-week high, according to EPFR Global's Brandt.
"The biggest headwinds that emerging markets would typically
have aren't there," said Pursche, adding that projected emerging
market growth of six percent or more outpaces that of the United
States and Europe.
Emerging market bond funds attracted $783 million, nearly
doubling the previous week's inflows of $392 million.
Most sector-specific equity funds reversed outflows from the
previous week, with commodities funds gaining $564 million in
inflows compared with outflows of $815 million the previous
week.