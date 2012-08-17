By Sam Forgione
| NEW YORK
NEW YORK Aug 17 It looks like the summer
doldrums may have hit world markets as investors put less money
into bond funds than they have been doing and fears over
problems in Europe ebbed some, according to data from EPFR
Global.
Bond funds worldwide had inflows of $4.03 billion during the
week ended Aug. 15, down considerably from the $6.7 billion
those funds took in during the previous week, the fund-tracking
firm said on Fri day.
Specifically, U.S. bond funds took in $2.73 billion, or
about half the amount of new money those same funds took in
during the prior week.
Market analysts attributed the declining interest in bonds
to the fact investors may be less uneasy about the euro zone
financial crisis. Others said it no longer appears certain that
the U.S. Federal Reserve will embark on another round of
quantitative easing.
"As fears stemming from Europe dissipate, investors are
going to take profit in fixed income," said Quincy Krosby,
market strategist at Prudential Financial.
Krosby added that stronger-than-expected U.S. retail sales
in July may make it less likely the Fed will take further steps
to stimulate the economy.
The yield on the 10-year U.S. Treasury, which not too long
ago sank to a low of about 1.4 percent, is now at 1.81 percent.
Yields on the 10-year are rising as investors are finding more
comfort in moving out of so-called safe-haven bonds.
Meanwhile, the benchmark S&P 500 eked out a 0.24
percent gain over the period, while the MSCI world equity
index rose 0.1 percent.
The move out of safe-haven Treasuries does not mean more
money flowing into stock funds. EPFR said equity funds worldwide
registered outflows of $5.62 billion, even more than the $1.3
billion that fled from those funds the previous week.
U.S. equity funds had outflows of $6.3 billion, the most
since the week ended July 25, said EPFR.
EUROPE AND SECTOR-SPECIFIC FUNDS
European bond funds had inflows of nearly $176 million, up
from inflows of $139 million the previous week. European stock
funds had outflows of nearly $1.24 billion, dwarfing outflows of
$89 million the previous week.
"Investors see the bond yields as pretty high with perhaps
less risk than the equities," said Rick Meckler, president of
investment firm LibertyView Capital Management.
Among sector-specific equity funds, commodities funds had
outflows of $53.13 million, reversing inflows of $736 million
the previous week.
High-yield "junk" bond funds raked in $990.2 million, down
from $1.67 billion the previous week, as decreased appetite for
bonds overall weighed on gains.