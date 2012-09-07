By Sam Forgione
| NEW YORK, Sept 7
Investors showed a preference
for riskier bonds in the days before the European Central Bank's
announcement on Thursday that it would begin a new round of
bond-buying to help stem the euro zone financial crisis,
according to data released Friday by EPFR Global.
A big indication that investors were feeling a bit more
frisky is the more than $ 1.5 billion in money withdrawn from
U.S. government bond funds, a category that has served as a safe
haven for investors all year. And in a rare turn of events, EPFR
said European bond funds took in the most new money in any week
since early June.
"It's no surprise to see investors unwinding positions in
safer U.S. bonds" and seeking higher yields as expectations rose
that the ECB would step in and the Federal Reserve would hint at
further stimulus, said Omer Esiner, chief market analyst at
Commonwealth Foreign Exchange.
Overall, EPFR said U.S. bond funds, which includes ones that
invest mainly in U.S. Treasuries, attracted just $1.08 billion
in inflows in the week ended Sept. 5. That's the smallest amount
of dollars flowing into U.S. bond funds since early July.
The amount of new money going into European bond funds,
meanwhile, was $289 million during the period.
High-yield "junk bond" funds took in $1.61 billion, the same
amount as during the prior week surveyed by EPFR.
Esiner said he isn't surprised investors began increasing
their appetite for risk because many had anticipated the ECB
would take additional steps to ease the financial pressure on
troubled euro zone nations like Spain and Italy.
In response to the ECB move, the yield on the benchmark
10-year U.S. Treasury note briefly surged to 1.73
percent. But it fell back Friday to 1.65 percent after the
release of a disappointing U.S. jobs report for August.
In the week ended Sept. 5, U.S. equity funds saw outflows of
$8.25 billion, the most in six weeks, EPFR said. Worldwide,
investors withdrew $9.9 billion from stock funds.
"We've had a pretty nice run. In times of uncertainty,
people try to take a little bit off the table, and we've seen
that uncertainty," said Anthony Conroy, head trader for BNY
ConvergEx, an affiliate of the Bank of New York.
The S&P 500 stock index was down 0.5 percent over the
reporting period.
The EPFR reporting period ended the day before the ECB
announcement, which sparked a big rally in U.S. and European
stocks on Sept. 6.
EMERGING MARKETS AND GOLD FUNDS
EPFR said investors especially soured on emerging-market
stocks and pulled $1.78 billion from emerging-market equity
funds.
Asian stocks funds, excluding ones from Japan, experienced
particularly hefty outflows of $1.33 billion, the most in 37
weeks, EPFR Global said.
The lack of monetary stimulus in China to aid the country's
slowing growth has dampened interest in Chinese stocks, said Tim
Ghriskey, chief investment officer of Solaris Asset Management.
Commodities funds, meanwhile, attracted $1.13 billion in new
money, with gold and precious metals funds accounting for $685
million of that sum.
Expectations that the Federal Reserve will embark on a new
round of economic stimulus has weakened the dollar and led
investors to put money into gold funds, said Ghriskey.
Analysts said August's disappointing jobs report may push
the Fed closer to engaging in its own round of bond buying. And
that's something that could push investors further into gold in
the coming weeks.