NEW YORK Nov 8 Money market funds worldwide attracted $22.2 billion in new cash in the latest week, marking the third straight week of net inflows, data from EPFR Global and a Bank of America Merrill Lynch Global Research report showed Friday.

The inflow into money market funds came over the weekly period ended Nov. 6, according to fund-tracking firm EPFR Global.

The inflows marked the third straight week of new cash into the funds after U.S. policymakers raised the U.S. debt ceiling and averted a default, according to the Bank of America Merrill Lynch report. (Reporting by Sam Forgione)