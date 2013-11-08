New HK leader's affordable homes plan up against wall of Chinese capital
* HK home prices up 364 pct since 2003, incomes up just 61 pct
NEW YORK Nov 8 Money market funds worldwide attracted $22.2 billion in new cash in the latest week, marking the third straight week of net inflows, data from EPFR Global and a Bank of America Merrill Lynch Global Research report showed Friday.
The inflow into money market funds came over the weekly period ended Nov. 6, according to fund-tracking firm EPFR Global.
The inflows marked the third straight week of new cash into the funds after U.S. policymakers raised the U.S. debt ceiling and averted a default, according to the Bank of America Merrill Lynch report. (Reporting by Sam Forgione)
* HK home prices up 364 pct since 2003, incomes up just 61 pct
April 8 A computer hack set off all the emergency sirens in Dallas for about 90 minutes overnight in one of the largest known breaches of a siren warning system, officials in the Texas city said on Saturday.