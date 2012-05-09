NEW YORK, May 9 U.S. mutual fund investors pulled the most money out of equity funds since the start of the year in the latest week amid news that Spain had slipped into recession and mixed data on the U.S. economy, data from the Investment Company Institute showed on Wednesday. Equity funds had estimated net outflows of $5.3 billion in the week ended May 2, the greatest outflows since the first week of the year, sa id ICI, a U.S. mutual fund trade organization. Bond funds continued their inflow streak with $7.51 billion in new money, the highest in four weeks. News of a recession in Spain over the first quarter and weak consumer spending, business activity and jobs growth in the United States weighed on stocks during the period. Even so, the S&P 500 managed a 0.84 percent rise, supported by solid data on U.S. manufacturing growth and strong corporate earnings. Hybrid funds, which can invest in stocks and fixed-income securities, had inflows of $36 million, the worst week for the group since the first week of the year. The following table shows a breakdown of ICI flows for the past five weeks (all figures in millions of dollars): 4/4/2012 4/11/12 4/18/2012 4/25/2012 5/2/2012 Total Equity -3,287 -872 -64 1,330 -5,302 Domestic -4,507 -1,497 -8,688 -1,167 -6,604 World 1,220 625 8,624 2,498 1,302 Hybrid* 1,093 645 1,211 945 36 Total Bond 9,655 4,164 4,832 5,519 7,508 Taxable 9,083 3,897 4,434 4,699 6,434 Municipal 572 267 398 820 1,073 Total 7,461 3,938 5,979 7,794 2,242 *Hybrid funds can invest in stocks and/or fixed income securities.