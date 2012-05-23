NEW YORK, May 23 Funds that target foreign stocks last week suffered outflows from U.S. mutual fund investors for the first time in seven weeks as concerns over Greece escalated, data from the Investment Company Institute showed on Wednesday. Foreign equity funds, which invest in stocks of companies outside the United States, had estimated outflows of $117 million in the week ended May 16, according to ICI, a U.S. mutual fund trade organization. The last time these funds saw outflows had been at the end of March. Domestic equity funds continued to lose ground, with outflows of $3.45 billion, which accounted for most of the $3.56 billion in net outflows from equity funds overall. The benchmark S&P 500 tumbled 2.2 percent over the reporting period, as investors worried that Greece could exit the euro and the effects that would have throughout the euro zone. Bond funds, meanwhile, attracted net inflows of $7.22 billion. Hybrid funds, which can invest in stocks and fixed income securities, had inflows of $243 million, down from inflows of $627 million the previous week. The following table shows a breakdown of ICI flows for the past five weeks (all figures in millions of dollars): 4/18/2012 4/25/2012 5/2/12 5/9/2012 5/16/2012 Total Equity -64 1,330 -5,305 -1,301 -3,563 Domestic -8,688 -1,167 -5,447 -2,341 -3,446 World 8,624 2,498 142 1,040 -117 Hybrid* 1211 945 36 627 243 Total Bond 4,832 5,519 7,497 7,591 7,224 Taxable 4,434 4,699 6,428 6,090 5,983 Municipal 398 820 1069 1,501 1,242 Total 5,979 7,794 2,228 6,917 3,904 *Hybrid funds can invest in stocks and/or fixed income securities.