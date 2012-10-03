By Sam Forgione
NEW YORK, Oct 3 Investors in U.S.-based mutual
funds pulled the most money out of stock funds since the start
of the year and continued to pile into bond funds as concerns
rose over whether Spain would seek a bailout, data from the
Investment Company Institute showed in the latest week.
An estimated $7.50 billion exited from stock funds in the
week ended Sept. 26, the most since the first week of the year,
according to data from ICI, a U.S. mutual fund trade
organization.
The money removed from the funds also exceeded the previous
week's outflows by nearly $2.4 billion.
Bond funds attracted $8.32 billion in new money, up from
inflows of about $8 billion the previous week and the most since
early April.
The benchmark S&P 500 fell 1.9 percent over the
reporting period as violent anti-austerity protests broke out in
Spain and concerns grew over whether the country would seek a
European bailout package.
Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy said on Tuesday that a
request from Spain for European aid was not imminent, after a
report that the country could apply for help as soon as this
weekend.
Hybrid funds, which can invest in stocks and fixed income
securities, had modest outflows of $377 million, the first
losses for the funds in 16 weeks and a sharp slide from the
previous week's inflows of about $1.64 billion.
The following table shows a breakdown of ICI flows for the
past five weeks (all figures in millions of dollars):
8/29/12 9/5/12 9/12/2012 9/19/2012 9/26/2012
Total Equity -4,493 -3,453 -3,366 -5,115 -7,497
Domestic -3,690 -3,223 -2,809 -4,759 -5,082
World -803 -230 -557 -355 -2,415
Hybrid* 870 914 1,306 1,635 -377
Total Bond 6,380 4,903 8,106 7,996 8,322
Taxable 5,384 4,159 6,794 7,550 6,885
Municipal 997 743 1313 446 1,437
Total 2,758 2,363 6,047 4,516 448
*Hybrid funds can invest in stocks and/or fixed income
securities.