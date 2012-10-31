By Sam Forgione
NEW YORK, Oct 31 In the face of renewed economic
worries, investors in the past week showed less love for U.S.
bond funds, which have enjoyed steady inflows this year, data
from the Investment Company Institute showed on Wednesday.
Bond funds attracted estimated net inflows of $6.62 billion
in the week ended October 24, the least in seven weeks according
to data from ICI, a U.S. mutual fund trade organization. The
inflows trail those of the previous week by over $2 billion.
Stock funds, meanwhile, had estimated net outflows of $2.49
billion, showing little improvement from the previous week.
The benchmark S&P 500 fell 3.57 percent over the
reporting period amid weaker-than-expected corporate earnings
and forecasts from bellwether companies such as Google
and Caterpillar and as little progress was made toward
resolving Spain's debt burden.
Hybrid funds, which can invest in stocks and fixed income
securities, attracted $1.32 billion in new cash, the most in
three weeks.
The following table shows a breakdown of ICI flows for the
past five weeks (all figures in millions of dollars) :
9/26/12 10/3/12 10/10/12 10/17/12 10/24/12
Total -7,547 -11,227 -2,606 -2,493 -2,487
Equity
Domestic -5,131 -10,601 -2,311 -2,123 -1,867
World -2,416 -626 -296 -369 -620
Hybrid 3,155 2,291 274 837 1,323
Total Bond 8,291 9,524 9,508 8,844 6,615
Taxable 6,854 8,198 8,163 7,575 5,663
Munis 1,437 1,326 1,346 1,269 952
Total 3,900 587 7,175 5,450
7,188