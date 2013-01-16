By Sam Forgione
NEW YORK, Jan 16 Investors in U.S.-based mutual
funds poured $14.82 billion into stock funds in the week ended
Jan. 9, a record according to weekly data that extends back to
the start of 2007, the Investment Company Institute said on
Wednesday.
Inflows into funds that focus on U.S. stocks and funds that
focus on foreign stocks accounted for the total inflow. Funds
that specialize in U.S. stocks stood out with estimated inflows
of $8 billion, also the most on record, said ICI, a U.S. mutual
fund trade organization.
Funds that focus on foreign stocks attracted inflows of
$6.82 billion, the most since April of last year. Bond funds,
meanwhile, gained $9.77 billion in new cash, the most since
March of last year.
The benchmark S&P 500 index fell a slight .1 percent
over the reporting period as news that the U.S. private sector
stepped up hiring last month and encouraging data on the U.S.
services sector clashed with caution ahead of corporate earnings
and concerns over remaining policy talks over the debt ceiling
and spending cuts.
Hybrid funds, which can invest in stocks and fixed income
securities, had inflows of $2.89 billion over the reporting
period, the most since late September of last year.
The following table shows a breakdown of ICI flows for the
past five weeks (all figures in millions of dollars):
12/12/12 12/19/12 12/26/12 1/2/2013 1/9/2013
Total Equity -8,783 -5,496 -4,451 -11,156 14,817
Domestic -7,520 -5,470 -4,076 -9,622 7,995
World -1,263 -26 -375 -1,533 6,821
Hybrid* 123 -73 550 -158 2,888
Total Bond 1,818 103 2,610 2,383 9,766
Taxable 1,598 3,472 3,333 2,103 7,311
Municipal 219 -3,369 -722 280 2,455
Total -6,842 -5,466 -1,291 -8,931 27,471
*Hybrid funds can invest in stocks and/or fixed income
securities.